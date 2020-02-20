x
Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $125,000 sold at Harrisburg Giant store

The jackpot-winning ticket correctly matched all five numbers from Wednesday night's drawing: 02-09-18-29-38. It was sold at a store on Linglestown Road.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $125,000 was sold at a Giant store in Harrisburg, the Lottery announced Thursday.

The jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls drawn Wednesday night: 02-09-18-29-38. It was sold at the Giant on the 2300 block of Linglestown Road, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 17,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer, the Lottery said.

