x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Dauphin County

Harrisburg man charged with DUI, other offenses after striking pedestrian with vehicle, police say

Carlos Burgos was charged after an investigation of the incident, which occurred Thursday night on the 900 block of Eisenhower Boulevard in Lower Swatara Township.
Credit: Lower Swatara Township Police
Carlos Burgos

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 59-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges after police say he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle Thursday night on the 900 block of Eisenhower Boulevard in Lower Swatara Township.

Carlos Burgos was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, which occurred around 10:36 p.m., according to Lower Swatara Township Police.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. There was no word on their condition, police say.

According to police, Burgos was charged with:

  • Aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence
  • Driving under the influence
  • Reckless Driving
  • Related traffic violations

He was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app