Harrisburg man charged with DUI, other offenses after striking pedestrian with vehicle, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 59-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges after police say he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle Thursday night on the 900 block of Eisenhower Boulevard in Lower Swatara Township.

Carlos Burgos was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, which occurred around 10:36 p.m., according to Lower Swatara Township Police.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. There was no word on their condition, police say.

According to police, Burgos was charged with:

Aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence

Driving under the influence

Reckless Driving

Related traffic violations