Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department completes implementation of body cameras for all officers

The cameras will ensure agency policies are followed during interactions with the public, Capitol Police superintendent Joseph Jacob said Monday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced Monday that all Capitol Police officers will wear body cameras in an effort to improve their interactions with the community.

The Capitol Police Department has used in-car dash camera technology since October 2016. The department began the rollout of body cameras for its officers in January, a process that has now been completed.

“The Pennsylvania Capitol Police are always looking for ways to improve how we engage and interact with the communities we serve,” Department of General Services Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil said. “Everyone who works in or visits the Capitol Complex deserves a safe environment. The addition of body camera technology adds another layer of transparency, accountability, and safety for both the public and our officers.”

The Pennsylvania Capitol Police is a law enforcement agency of more than 110 officers who investigate all reported crimes within its jurisdiction of state-owned properties and buildings in Harrisburg and Scranton.

The force maintains a 24-hour/7-day week presence in Harrisburg, where they are responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of those who work in and visit the Capitol Complex.

“The implementation of body cameras will ensure agency policies are being followed in interactions with the public and will help us identify areas where we can improve on carrying out our duties as officers,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joseph Jacob said. “Pa. Capitol Police will continue to work to ensure transparency and to strengthen the relationship between our officers and the community they serve. This body camera technology is a welcome addition to our available resources.”

The rollout of the body cameras began in mid-January and the Department recently completed the full implementation. Each officer will have a body camera unit individually assigned for more robust tracking and record keeping.