Wolf administration says Capitol Complex will join 'Lights Out Harrisburg' effort to help migratory birds

The effort is intended to help prevent migratory birds from becoming confused by light pollution and flying into glass windows.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Up to one billion birds die each year across the United States when they collide with glass buildings and windows after being attracted and confused by bright, artificial lights at night.

The Wolf administration said Wednesday it will do its part to help keep the birds safe during peak migration periods.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the Commonwealth is joining forces with the Appalachian Audubon Society and property owners in the City of Harrisburg to help reduce light pollution in Harrisburg during the spring and fall, when many birds migrate through central Pennsylvania.

“This voluntary program involves turning off or blocking as many external and internal building lights as possible at night during migration seasons when birds are passing through the city and state capitol in large numbers,” Dunn said. “We invite businesses and residents in the city to join in.”

Dunn added that the program applies to upper-level and internal building lights and is not intended to impact street-level outdoor safety lighting.

Lights Out Harrisburg joins Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more than 30 other cities nationwide in the effort, which was first established by the National Audubon Society and its partners in Chicago in 1999.

As part of the effort, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services is removing the spotlights from the Capitol Dome and turning out the lights in the atrium of the Keystone Building, Dunn said.

Frequent messaging campaigns will also be conducted with all building tenants in the complex to ensure that lights are turned off at the end of the day.

“While we all can appreciate the beauty of a brightly lit skyline at night, and the stunning views it creates, what we cannot appreciate, or accept, are the deadly consequences those bright lights have on migratory birds flying through our city,” DGS Acting Deputy Secretary for Property and Asset Management Jason Snyder said. “Lights Out Harrisburg brings to our attention to that issue and gives us an opportunity to be a part of the solution.”

The first season of the annual Lights Out Harrisburg program began April 1 at the start of peak spring migration and will run through May 31, when most winged migrants will have passed through Harrisburg.

In the fall, Lights Out Harrisburg and peak migration will occur between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15 as birds travel south.

Although the request is for lights out during these peak migration periods, light pollution is something to consider all year for Pennsylvania’s resident birds.

“Light pollution is one of the many challenges facing Pennsylvania birds and it’s a problem that we can begin to solve today," said Appalachian Audubon Society President Ali Bowling. "During the spring and fall migration periods, all commercial, residential, and municipal property owners and tenants are encouraged to voluntarily switch off unnecessary lights. Buildings and homes of any size are encouraged to participate. This is a collaborative effort by the Harrisburg community."

Building owners interested in participating can find more information and sign up for Lights Out Harrisburg on the Appalachian Audubon website.