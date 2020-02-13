Capital Region Water lifts boil-water advisory in one part of Harrisburg, issues new one for another area

The new advisory is in place for residents on the 100 block of State Street and 12 homes along North Front Street, according to the water company

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital Region Water announced Thursday that it is lifting the Boil Water Advisory it issued February 9 in the area of North Front Street, between State Street and Second Street in Harrisburg.

Nearly 200 residents in the area were affected, the utility company said. Residents in that area no longer need to boil water for consumption, food preparation, or tooth brushing, Capital Region said.

The advisory was put in place while workers repaired a water main break.

However, the company said, a new boil-water advisory has been issued for a smaller area of State and North Front streets.

The new advisory, which affects a smaller number of residents, was put in place due to a lack of positive water pressure during ongoing repairs. The company said it will notify affected customers directly.

The affected are of the new boil-water advisory includes:

100 State Street;

503, 601, 603, 605 & 611-615 N. Front Street; and

109-111 North Front Street.

Bottled water is still available to customers impacted by the Boil Water Advisory issued today, the company said.

Customers who need assistance are encouraged to visit Capital Region Water's Customer Service Center at 100 Pine Drive, or call 888-510-0606.

The broken water main required extensive repair work, according to Capital Water Region. With repairs complete, workers will flush nearby hydrants, which could result in cloudy or discolored water for some customers, the company said.