Capital Area Transit will begin collecting fares on June 8

But the Harrisburg-area transit company says it is offering 50 percent off bus passes through the month of June

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital Area Transit announced this week that it will begin collecting fares again on June 8.

CAT also said it will offer 50 percent off bus passes throughout the month of June for its fixed-route service.

Starting today, the passes can be purchased on the CAT website, through the Token Transit app on smartphones, or in person at the Strawberry Square CAT Information Office or the CAT Main office on 901 North Cameron St., Harrisburg.

The 50 percent-off sale will end June 30, CAT said.