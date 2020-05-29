Capital Area Transit is moving into Yellow Phase along with Dauphin County

The bus line said normal boarding through the front door will return on June 1. Riders' trips should comply with Gov. Wolf's orders on Yellow Phase travel, CAT says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Dauphin County moves into the Yellow Phase of the state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Capital Area Transit announced its service will expand beyond life-sustaining trips and its boarding procedures will return to normal.

Yellow Phase goes into effect in Dauphin County on Friday. CAT will return to normal boarding through the front door on June 1. Additional precautionary cleaning measures will be in place, driver barriers are installed as a means of social distancing, and face mask coverings are still required, CAT said.

Trips taken on CAT buses should comply with Governor Tom Wolf's orders under Yellow status, CAT said.