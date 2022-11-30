Bridge inspection scheduled for Harrisburg bridge, closures planned

The John Harris Memorial Bridge's inspection will be held Dec. 1, as well as Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection is planned on the southbound lanes of Interstate 83's John Harris Memorial Bridge.

The bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County, will be inspected Thursday, Dec. 1, according to PennDOT.

Additionally, inspection will continue on Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8, weather permitting.

There are planned right lane closures in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the listed dates.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs and to slow down with approaching and traveling through work zones for the safety of all.