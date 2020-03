The area around the 5200 block of Front Street was briefly closed Thursday morning while firefighters put out a boat that caught fire while in a trailer.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Front Street in Susquehanna Township was closed Thursday morning while firefighters extinguished a boat that caught fire while on land.

The incident occurred on the 5200 block of Front Street at about 10:40 a.m., according to fire officials.

Firefighters arrived to find the boat in flames. The vessel was in a trailer parked next to a home.