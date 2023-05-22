Nonprofit hosts car show to raise money for suicide prevention

The Blue Moon Cruisers Car Show and Team Donovan's Huddle partnered together to raise money for suicide prevention through a car show.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County nonprofit hosted a car show to help support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Blue Moon Cruisers Car Show partnered with Team Donovan's Huddle to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The event was held at the Lower Swatara Fire Department in Dauphin County.

One member of the organization says she's used her personal experience to help bring awareness to the issue.

"Once we lost Donovan, it was important for us to just start having a conversation where we raised the awareness of changing the culture," said Barbara Righter, Donovan's mother. "When we have these events and started doing this, we understood how many people were out there who have been affected by suicide loss."