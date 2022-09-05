Local Eagle Scout earns 138th merit badge, completing rare feat

Ben LaVerdiere of Troop 262 in Grantville is one of between 350 and 500 Scouts to earn all 138 merit badges since the Boy Scouts' inception in 1910.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania Eagle Scout on Sunday completed a rare feat, earning all 138 of the merit badges offered by Boy Scouts of America.

Benjamin LaVerdiere of Troop 262 in Grantville, Dauphin County on Sunday completed the requirements for the Oceanography merit badge, BSA said.

Since its inception in 1910, between 350 and 500 Scouts have earned every available merit badge, according to BSA.

In the Scouts, program, merit badges are a way for Scouts to learn about Scouting skills (First Aid, Camping, Swimming, etc.), hobbies (Wood Carving, Photography, Fishing, etc.), and vocational opportunities (Dentistry, Forestry, American Business, etc.).

The rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Scouts, BSA program, requires a Scout to earn 21 merit badges, 13 of which are specified by the program.

Scouts can earn merit badges from age 11 until their 18th birthday.

For LaVerdiere, the attaining of all the BSA merit badges has been a goal that he set for himself very early in his Scouting career. He has earned merit badges at Scouts, BSA summer camps, local “merit badge college” events, during activities with his Troop, as well as on his own initiative, BSA said.

LaVerdiere has continued his studies begun with several merit badges (First Aid, Medicine, Emergency Preparedness), and has completed the national certification requirements to serve as an Emergency Medical Technician.

In addition to his troop activities, LaVerdiere has served as the Secretary, and as the Chief, for the Sasquesahanough Lodge of the Order of the Arrow (the Scouts, BSA national honor camping society). He has also served as a BSA summer camp counselor.