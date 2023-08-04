Barriers being erected around site of former Harrisburg homeless encampment

Officials had erected fencing around the encampment while they were working to clean the site up. Now that fence is being replaced with rock barriers.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 27.

The fencing around the site of a former Harrisburg homeless encampment is turning into a solid barrier.

Officials had erected fencing around the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment while they were working to clean the site up. Now that fence is being replaced with rock barriers.

A PennDOT spokesperson says the change came about when they received reports of people breaking through the fence and setting up camp under the bridge. While they said the area is not under surveillance, evidence of people being there such as tents, debris and trash was found on the land PennDOT owns.

The spokesperson says beginning yesterday, rock is being placed in the area to discourage or prevent tents from being set up, and new fencing will be installed at a later date.

It’s unclear at this time how much the project will cost in total, but it is being paid for with county maintenance funds, officials said.