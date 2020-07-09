Barn fire causes $100,000 in damages in Conewago Township

There were no injures reported, according to fire officials.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews battled a barn fire which caused $100,00 in damages in Conewago Township Monday morning, according to a release.

Fire officials say around 9:30 a.m, units responded to a reported commercial structure fire on the 100 block of Cedar Road.

Units arrived to find a storage barn for hay heavily engulfed in fire. After several hours of containment measures, fire officials consulted with the property owner and the Department of Environmental Protection.

The decision was made to allow the contents to smolder and the property owner to disperse the hay and extinguish the remaining fire, a release said.

Crews cleared the scene at approximately 12:30 p.m, according to fire officials.