Are you missing a python? Lower Paxton Township Police seek to reunite wayward snake with its owner

The ball python was discovered near the student dropoff/pickup area at Dauphin County Technical School this morning, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County have a strange question, but one that needs to be asked:

Is anyone in Lower Paxton Township missing a python?

The Harrisburg-area police department said Wednesday that a ball python was discovered near the student pickup/dropoff area at Dauphin County Technical School on Locust Lane.

The police department believes the snake must have fallen out of (or escaped from) a vehicle that was in line Wednesday morning.

Considered a good pet for beginner snake hobbyists, according to Petco.com, ball pythons can grow to a length of 4-5 feet and live up to 30 years with proper care. They get their name from their behavior of curling themselves up into a tight ball, Petco says.