Police: Man attempts to lure 10-year-old girl into his vehicle in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police said they are investigating a suspected child-luring attempt that occurred this morning in the area of North Progress Avenue and Timber View Drive.
The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m., police say.
During the incident, a 10-year-old girl who was walking to a bus stop was approached by a man driving a newer-model, four-door white sedan, police say. The man asked the girl if she needed a ride and tried to encourage her to get into his car by waving his arm at her, according to police.
The man was described as a white male with white hair in a tapered hair style, a thin build, and no facial hair. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, and exposed a mole on his nose when he removed it, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department via Dauphin County emergency dispatch at 717-558-6900.