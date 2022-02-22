Police: Man attempts to lure 10-year-old girl into his vehicle in Susquehanna Township

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. today in the area of North Progress Avenue and Timber View Drive, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police said they are investigating a suspected child-luring attempt that occurred this morning in the area of North Progress Avenue and Timber View Drive.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m., police say.

During the incident, a 10-year-old girl who was walking to a bus stop was approached by a man driving a newer-model, four-door white sedan, police say. The man asked the girl if she needed a ride and tried to encourage her to get into his car by waving his arm at her, according to police.

The man was described as a white male with white hair in a tapered hair style, a thin build, and no facial hair. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, and exposed a mole on his nose when he removed it, according to police.