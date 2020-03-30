Artsfest 2020 switches to virtual format due to COVID-19 outbreak

Organizers say the annual Memorial Day weekend event in Harrisburg's Riverfront Park will return to its normal format in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg announced Monday that Artsfest 2020 is switching to a virtual, online-only format for this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The annual event is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.

"While we are saddened the crowds will not be able to gather along Riverfront Park for this popular Memorial Day Weekend tradition, we are pleased to continue support for the artisans and arts through a virtual experience," organizers said in a press release announcing the decision.

Artsfest is an annual festival held over Memorial Day Weekend that typically draws thousands of attendees to Riverfront Park for a celebration of the arts. It features 250 juried artists and craftsmen from across the United States and Canada, live entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks and more.

Those interested in participating in the virtual Artsfest activities should follow the Facebook event and harrisburgpa.gov/Artsfest.

Additional details will be available in the coming weeks, organizers said.

“Our top priority is the heath and safety of our residents, visitors and vendors. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse in the press release.

Organizers say they look forward to ditching the virtual format for Artsfest next year.