Police in Swatara Township are searching for man accused of hitting police vehicle while fleeing traffic stop

Arthur William Carter Jr., 44, is charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are searching for a suspect accused of crashing his car into a police vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop last Friday.

Arthur William Carter Jr., 44, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, driving under a suspended license, and related summary traffic violations in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on the 2900 block of Paxton Street on July 21, police said.

According to police, the alleged incident began when an officer tried to stop Carter's vehicle for a suspected traffic violation. Carter allegedly refused to stop his vehicle and fled into a dead-end roadway, where he made a U-turn and crashed into the pursuing police vehicle. He then continued to flee from the scene and was not apprehended, police said.