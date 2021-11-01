Annual crow dispersal program at Pennsylvania Capitol Complex to begin next week

The program involves the discharging of exploding shells and whistling devices by Pennsylvania Capitol Police to deter crows from roosting around the Capitol area.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced its annual Crow Dispersal Program will get underway at the State Capitol Complex on November 8.

The program is non-lethal and will not harm crows or any other animals in the area, the department said.

The dispersal program will continue daily from 5-7 p.m. for the next few months, until the crows have been effectively dispersed, according to the department.

The department said it is alerting the public to ensure there is no unnecessary alarm when the program begins.

"The crow dispersal program helps reduce slipping hazards for pedestrians due to the increased amount of crow waste that can accumulate on sidewalks – especially in wet weather," the department said in a press release. "The program also helps reduce the damage from crow waste to buildings in the Capitol Complex."