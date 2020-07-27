Annual Capitol All-Stars charity softball game cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The charity game, which features a bipartisan mashup of Pennsylvania House and Senate, hopes to return in the spring of 2021, organizers say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The annual Capitol All-Stars legislative charity softball game, has been cancelled this year, organizers said Monday.

The event's organizers hope the game can return in the spring of 2021.

“Despite the good progress made in fighting the coronavirus, the risk of bringing legislators and others together to play softball is too great and we have decided to postpone the game until a later date,” said Lynn Deary and Corinna Wilson, the game’s co-founders.

The charity game, a bipartisan mashup of House and Senate lawmakers, pits team Yinz against team Youse (formerly known as the West and East teams, respectively).

First held in 2013, the game is played at FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg. After a three-game winning streak, in 2019 the Yinz fell to team Youse, which was captained by President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate, Senator Joe Scarnati, and Representative Frank Dermody, the Democratic Leader of the House of Representatives.