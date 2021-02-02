Amtrak's Keystone Service Route will be modified Wednesday due to inclement weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Due to the aftermath of a winter storm affecting much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, Amtrak said it will continue operating modified service on Wednesday.
The affected service routes include:
- Acela Service (Boston-New York-Washington DC)
- Northeast Regional Service (Boston-New York-Washington DC-Virginia)
- Keystone Service (Harrisburg-Philadelphia-New York)
Here is what you can do to stay informed, according to Amtrak:
- Call 1-800-USA-RAIL if your trip has been impacted and change or cancelation fees will be waived
- Visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak app for the latest information on train status
- Subscribe to delay alerts for any train via email or text message at Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts
- Follow @AmtrakNEC and @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information on Amtrak trains
"Amtrak regrets any inconvenience," the company said.