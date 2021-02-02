x
Dauphin County

Amtrak's Keystone Service Route will be modified Wednesday due to inclement weather

Service from Harrisburg to Philadelphia and New York City will be affected as the region digs out of this week's winter storm, Amtrak said.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Due to the aftermath of a winter storm affecting much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, Amtrak said it will continue operating modified service on Wednesday.

The affected service routes include:

  • Acela Service (Boston-New York-Washington DC)
  • Northeast Regional Service (Boston-New York-Washington DC-Virginia)
  • Keystone Service (Harrisburg-Philadelphia-New York)

Here is what you can do to stay informed, according to Amtrak:

  • Call 1-800-USA-RAIL if your trip has been impacted and change or cancelation fees will be waived
  • Visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak app for the latest information on train status
  • Subscribe to delay alerts for any train via email or text message at Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts
  • Follow @AmtrakNEC and @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information on Amtrak trains

"Amtrak regrets any inconvenience," the company said.

