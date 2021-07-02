Dauphin County man out on bail for child sex allegations accused of violating bail conditions; State Police are searching for him

Ammon Ezra Peachey was charged in June 2020 with having inappropriate contact with 3 juveniles, and violated bail by contacting the victims again, State Police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a man charged with indecent assault of a child who has violated the terms of his bail agreement by contacting the victims of his alleged crimes.

Ammon Ezra Peachey was charged in June 2020 of three counts of indecent assault, three counts of corruption of minors, and three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, State Police say. He allegedly touched three juvenile victims in their genital area on numerous occasions between 2011 and 2016, according to police.

He was taken into custody on June 26, 2020 and arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center. He posted $25,000 bail and was freed.

State Police say Peachey violated the terms of his bail by contacting the victims of his alleged crimes. Police are currently trying to locate him.

Peachey is known to frequent areas in Dauphin and Lancaster counties, according to State Police. He is known to drive a blue Toyota Prius with PA registration LLL 1894.