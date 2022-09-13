America's Largest RV Show returns to Dauphin County

For the first time in three years, the RV giveaway returns with Liberty RV of Gettysburg and Flagstaff giving away a 2023 model camper to one lucky winner.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — America's Largest RV Show kicks off its 53rd annual RV expo in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Everything from small pop-up campers to large luxury coaches.

Industry professionals are also presenting seminars on RV maintenance, safety, and travel tips throughout the five-day event.

Officials welcome anyone to check out the show, saying they have vehicles that can fit any person's budget or lifestyle.

"[There] is a show hauler and that's probably over $600,000," said Heather Leach, Director of the PA RV and Camping Association. "You'll see class A's like that will have the marble countertops and the heated floors. Then we also have the smaller popup tent campers that you [could] get for $9,000."

For the first time in three years, the RV giveaway is back with Liberty RV of Gettysburg and Flagstaff giving away a 2023 model camper to one lucky winner.

The expo isn't just for showcasing products, though.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Recreation Vehicle & Camping Association (PRVCA) hosted 70 students at the show from career and technical education programs in hopes of creating student interest in the RV industry.

The educational tours, held during the show's industry day preview, allowed students to learn more about careers at RV dealerships, manufacturers and suppliers. The RV industry is experiencing a huge demand for RV technicians and other positions due to the strong consumer interest in camping and RVing.

The show begins Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and runs every day through this weekend.