Altoona woman to serve up to 15 years after conviction on drug trafficking charges

Deanna Savino was found with over $400,000 worth of meth and fentanyl in a backpack in her vehicle during a DUI stop in Dauphin County in 2018, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An Altoona woman will serve up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking charges in Dauphin County Court.

Deanna Savino was sentenced Wednesday to a 7 1/2 to 15-year prison term by Dauphin County Judge Scott Arthur Evans, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office. She was convicted in January on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, the DA said.

According to testimony, State Police found Savino slumped over her steering wheel as her vehicle was parked on the side of Route 322 in Reed Township. Savino admitted she had taken fentanyl, and that there were more drugs in the car, prosecutors say.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a backpack containing eight packages of methamphetamine and about 10 grams of fentanyl, according to testimony.

“This case goes to show how unexpected a major drug seizure like this can be,” said Deputy District Attorney Ryan P. Shovlin, who prosecuted the case for the Commonwealth. “Thanks to Trooper Jordan Lantzy’s actions, a significant quantity of dangerous drugs is off of our streets.”