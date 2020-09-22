74-year-old Harrisburg man will serve 10 years in federal prison for child exploitation

Robert Hayes Sr. was found to be in possession of images of prepubescent children in 2018. He pleaded guilty to a similar offense in 2007 and was on parole.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 74-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation after being sentenced Monday on child exploitation charges in U.S. Middle District Court.

Robert L. Hayes Sr. was found to be in possession of images of prepubescent minors under the age of 12 on Oct. 16, 2018 and Nov. 20, 2018, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Hayes was on federal supervised release from a prison term after pleading guilty to similar offenses in 2007, Freed said.