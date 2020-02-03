4 men charged in connection to Harrisburg shooting

Jalen Duncan, Deovion Gibson, Dijaun Gibson, and Kendrall Hall were charged after police raided a Rolleston Street home on Saturday, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police said Monday they arrested four suspects in connection to a shooting last week along Rolleston and Hanover streets that damaged court office of a magisterial district judge.

Jalen Duncan, Deovion Gibson, Dijaun Gibson, and Kendrall Hall were taken into custody Saturday by officers executing a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Rolleston Street, police say.

Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, according to police.

Duncan is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession with intent to deliver, and use of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned on the charges and is being held at Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail, police say.

Deovion Gibson is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also being held in lieu of $1 million.

Dijaun Gibson is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession with intent to deliver, and use of drug paraphernalia. His bail was also set at $1 million.