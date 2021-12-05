Authorities investigate death of inmate at Dauphin County Prison

The 37-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at about 3 a.m., county officials say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Dauphin County Prison, county officials announced Wednesday.

The 37-year-old inmate, whose identity has not yet been released by prison officials, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 3 a.m. by a corrections officer, who immediately summoned medical assistance.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the prison by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

The investigation so far indicates the man hanged himself, county officials said.

The inmate had a cellmate who woke up when the corrections officer summoned help, the county said.

The man was incarcerated May 5.