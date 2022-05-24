x
Dauphin County

Harrisburg rowhome fire leaves 30 displaced

City officials say crews responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 30 people are displaced after a rowhome fire in Harrisburg.

City officials say crews responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials say a second floor air-conditioner unit started the fire. It then spread through a series of rowhomes, damaging seven with four having major damage.

The fire was under control before 9 p.m.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region says it's helping to provide food, shelter, and clothing to those displaced.

The cost of the damage is still to be determined.

10:45pm Update....Firefighters have determined an air conditioner caught fire on the 2nd floor of a home. Fire remains...

Posted by Harrisburg PA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

