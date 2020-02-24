3 NY men accused of trying to buy liquor with cloned credit cards in Dauphin County

Hantz Jean-Baptiste, Richardson Francois, and Rodemanne Lapointe are charged with theft by deception and related offenses, according to Derry Township Police

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three New York men were arrested in Derry Township last week, accused of attempting to buy goods from a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store using cloned or stolen credit cards, according to Derry Township Police.

Hantz Jean-Baptiste, 23, Richardson Francois, 30, and Rodmanne Lapointe, 22, all of Brooklyn, are charged with theft by deception, criminal conspiracy, possessing the instruments of crime, access device fraud, and unlawful device making equipment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Feb. 18 on the 1100 block of Mae Street in Hummelstown.

According to police, an employee at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store called police to report that there were men inside the store trying to buy goods with stolen or cloned credit cards. The employee told police her district manager had warned her of a similar incident at other nearby stores a few weeks ago, police say.

The employee pointed out the suspects' vehicle to the arriving officer, who approached it and detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside, according to police.

The vehicle's occupants were identified as Jean-Baptiste, Francois, and Lapointe, police say. They were taken into custody.

Police say the employee reported that Lapointe attempted to buy two bottles of liquor -- valued at $117 -- but his credit card was declined. He allegedly reached inside a pocket and retrieved several other credit cards, which were also declined, police say.

At that point, Jean-Baptiste approached and offered to pay with a credit card in his possession, but the employee requested that he provide ID before allowing the transaction, according to police. The two men then left the store and met Francois, who was waiting outside, police say.

All three men got into their vehicle, the employee told police.