2023 Pennsylvania State Handball Tournament hosted at East Shore YMCA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Harrisburg welcomed handball players from across the Commonwealth.

This is the first time Pennsylvania has hosted the tournament since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

The players competed against each other, not just for glory, but for a good cause.

Hope in Handball is a program that offers players a chance to learn the history of handball and the skills along with it.

Organizers say anyone interested in the sport is welcome and that it is a great opportunity to make friends and connections through sportsmanship.

"It's a youth program where we foster a lot of kids that are in inner-city neighborhoods, areas that just need to get out of the streets, give them something to do," said Jay Cattron, tournament director. "They learn honesty, respect, caring, responsibility, and that it's a great environment as far as the exercise component goes, but there's a mentorship aspect of that too."