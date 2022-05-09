Native American Pow Wow highlights roots of Kipona Festival

The Native American Pow-Wow has been a part of the festival for 25 years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Labor Day marked the last day of the 2022 Kipona Festival. One of the city’s goals this year was to place a greater emphasis on Native American culture.

The Kipona Fest Native American Pow-Wow on City Island has been a tradition in Harrisburg for a quarter century.

“We’ve been here for 25 years. We like to educate the public and teach the children," organizer Michelle Fry said. "It took about 15 years before they really even acknowledged that we were here."

Fry says the event is a chance to bring the community together.

We just invite everybody to come out and have a good time," Fry said. "Everyone is welcome.”

Native dances, music, and ceremonies highlighted the Pow-Wow.

“There are the Aztec dancers and the Grand Entry," Fry said. "[Grand Entry] is when we have everyone and the Eagle Staff, and then we have all the flags and our veterans.”

Teddy Tall Lloyd, who prefers his native name 'Teddy Tall Solder,' is one of those veterans. He served in both the U.S Navy and the U.S. Army for 30 years.

Tall Soldier welcomes Natives and non-Natives alike.

“We encourage them to come out, learn about the culture and ask natives," he said. "They don't mind sharing the history or the ancestral part of this Pow-Wow.”

It’s a history that shines through today. Many things in Pa., such as the Susquehanna River and Pocono Mountains, have names rooted in native culture.

Tall Soldier says he was pleased by the turnout at the Pow-Wow this weekend.

“It makes me feel really good. I like to be among my own people. We share our stories, our feelings, our family," Tall Soldier said. "This is all about family just like anybody else.”