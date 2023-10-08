2-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead in Dauphin County

​Fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to officials, the crash on PA-283 westbound between Toll House Road and Vine Street involved a head-on collision between two vehicles.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while first responders worked to free the other entrapped driver.

Fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.