2 people injured in Harrisburg shooting; police investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Wednesday morning in the area of N. 6th and Woodbine streets.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m., police say.
According to police, officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting, but no victims present. Around the same time, they received word that two victims suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, police say.
The victims' injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.