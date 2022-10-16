2 people displaced by early morning fire in Dauphin County

Two adults were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

COLONIAL PARK, Pa. — Fire officials say two people are displaced after a fire in their home early Sunday morning in Dauphin County.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a single-family home on the 4400 block of Union Deposit Road, in Colonial Park just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters from multiple companies worked to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

Two adults were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.