1967 Mercedes UNIMOG among the vehicles for bidding at the Dec. 8 Commonwealth Auction

More than 70 motorcycles and other vehicles will also be on sale at the event. All bidders must pre-register prior to the event, according to organizers.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — A 1967 Mercedes UNIMOG and more than 70 motorcycles will be among nearly 300 vehicles that will be available for public purchase next Tuesday at a Commonwealth Auction in Grantville, Dauphin County, the state announced.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania on 488 Firehouse Road, organizers say. You must pre-register for the auction to attend; no one will be granted entry on the day of the event without being pre-registered, according to the state Department of General Services.

The 1967 Mercedes UNIMOG up for sale is a multi-purpose, all-wheel drive, medium-sized truck that is perfect for off-road applications, the department said.

The more than 70 motorcycles that will be available are from manufacturers such as Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki and Harley Davidson, according to the department.

In addition to those vehicles, the items up for bidding include trucks and SUVs, all-wheel and front-wheel-drive sedans, utility trucks, police interceptors and other types of vehicles no longer used by state agencies from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep and others.

As part of efforts to ensure a safe auction environment, in-person access on the day of the auction will be limited to registered public buyers only, with no guests, and all registered dealers will be required to bid via simulcast, the department said. Masks and social distancing will be required for entry on preview days and the day of the auction. Masks and sanitizing products will be available for those who arrive without them.

No food or beverage service will be provided at the auction site, according to organizers.

Pre-registration is mandatory and runs from Thursday through Sunday, December 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site.

During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so, according to organizers.

Registration must be completed on or before Sunday, December 6, at 4:00 p.m.

There will be no registration on the day of the auction, the department said.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.