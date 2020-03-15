17 people displaced after fire in Harrisburg

No one was injured, officials say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in Harrisburg displaced 17 people Sunday afternoon, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

At 1:53 p.m., emergency dispatch responded to a fire on the 1500 block of Thompson Street.

No one was injured, officials say.

Two units were moderately damaged and three were destroyed, according to the fire department. Only one unit remained untouched by the fire.

American Red Cross is helping to relocate the people who were displaced, Floyd Wise, Battalion Chief says.

The chief also says everyone left their homes and remained outside during the fire.