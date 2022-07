The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ten people were displaced on Friday evening after their homes went up in flames in Harrisburg, according to city officials.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street and saw flames shooting out of a third-story window.

City officials say four row homes were affected and 10 people were displaced.

There were no injuries.

