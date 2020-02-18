$1 million-winning PA Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Middletown

The prize-winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store on East Main Street

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Dauphin County 7-Eleven store, the Lottery announced Tuesday.

The winning $1 Million Cash Blowout ticket was sold at the convenience store on the first block of East Main Street in Middletown, the Lottery said. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game offers a top prize of $1 million. You can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.