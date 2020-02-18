$1 million-winning PA Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Dauphin County 7-Eleven store, the Lottery announced Tuesday.
The winning $1 Million Cash Blowout ticket was sold at the convenience store on the first block of East Main Street in Middletown, the Lottery said. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 scratch-off game offers a top prize of $1 million. You can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.
As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.