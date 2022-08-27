Police investigating two-vehicle crash that left 1 dead and multiple injured in Harrisburg

No word yet on the identity of the victim or the current condition of the injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one person is dead and multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg on Friday night.

Officers arrived at the scene on South Cameron and Shanois Streets on Aug. 26, around 10 p.m. and found one man dead and multiple injured people.

According to their preliminary investigation, police say two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Cameron Street when one veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into the other vehicle.

