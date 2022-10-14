1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dauphin County

Police say 66-year-old Walter Larson was driving west on Rt. 283 eastbound.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 66-year-old man is dead after driving in the wrong direction down the highway causing a multi-vehicle crash in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Thursday night.

Police say, Walter Larson, of Hershey, was driving westbound in the left lane of Route 283 eastbound on Oct. 13 shortly after 10 p.m.

According to police, a second vehicle, driving eastbound also on the left lane of Rt. 283, swerved to try to avoid being struck by Larson's Hyundai Elantra but was ultimately hit causing it to swerve into the right lane striking a third vehicle that had been driving in that lane.

Larson's vehicle continued traveling westbound in the left lane and crashed head-on into a fourth vehicle.

Officials pronounced Larson dead at the scene.

Two drivers of the other vehicles suffered no injuries. Meanwhile, the third driver was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.