1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in West Hanover Township

The victim was driving on I-81 when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Grantville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on interstate 81 Friday evening in West Hanover Township.

The 49-year-old victim was driving north on I-81 when he for unknown reasons crossed the center median and continued driving north on the southbound lane, police said.

The victim crashed into a vehicle that was driving south on the interstate.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck were taken to the hospital.