1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in West Hanover Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Grantville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on interstate 81 Friday evening in West Hanover Township.
The 49-year-old victim was driving north on I-81 when he for unknown reasons crossed the center median and continued driving north on the southbound lane, police said.
The victim crashed into a vehicle that was driving south on the interstate.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck were taken to the hospital.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.