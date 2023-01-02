Dauphin County zoning meeting points out concerns for potential Wawa

The once exclusively Philadelphia-area convenience store and gas station would be taking over where Hoss's Steak & Sea House once stood in Swatara Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — People gathered in Dauphin County for a rezoning hearing Wednesday that could help bring the convenience store chain Wawa to south-central Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss's Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a location with fueling stations.

At this time, the property is zoned limited commercial, and does not allow for certain criteria related to signage and dispensing gasoline.

Officials that spoke at the meeting voiced concerns about potential flooding in the area.

"The creek is concerning, considering Hoss's has flooded up to the roof on more than one occasion. It seems like a questionable area to put in something of the nature," said Swatara Township Commissioner Shaela Ellis.