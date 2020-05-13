Dauphin County Commissioners approve 11 polling location changes for June 2nd primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Commissioners approved temporary polling location changes for the June 2nd primary. Eleven polling locations have asked to no longer be used in the primary.
Many of the new locations includes schools, allowing for more space for voters to social distance while exercising their right to vote.
The changes include:
Royalton Borough's 2nd ward:
Derry Township's 1st precinct ward:
Derry Township's 3rd precinct ward:
- Those who normally vote at First Church of Hershey will now vote at Hershey Primary Elementary, 450 Homestead Road in Hershey.
Derry Township's 12th precinct ward:
- Those who normally vote at St. Paul's Lutheran Church will now vote at Hershey Primary Elementary, 450 Homestead Road in Hershey.
Lower Paxton Township's 14th precinct ward:
- Those who normally vote at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church will now vote at Central Dauphin Middle School, 4600 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg City's 1st ward/1st precinct:
- Those who normally vote at UPMC Pinnacle Health/Life Team Facility will now vote at Foose School Building, 1301 Sycamore Street in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg City's 14th ward:
- Those who normally vote at Chisuk Emuna Synagogue will now vote at Camp Curtain Academy, 2900 North Sixth Street in Harrisburg.
Middletown Borough's 2nd ward/1st precinct:
- Those who normally vote at Middletown Presbyterian Church will now vote at Lyall J. Fink School Building, 150 North Race Street in Middletown.
Middletown Borough's 3rd ward/1st precinct:
- Those who normally vote at Frey Village will now vote Middletown Area High School, 1155 North Union Street in Middletown.
Lower Paxton Township's 19th precinct:
- Those who normally vote at The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg will now vote at Linglestown Middle School, 1200 North Mountain Road in Harrisburg.
Susquehanna Township's 2nd ward:
- Those who normally vote at Pheasant Hills Estates Community Center will now vote at Thomas Holtzman Elementary, 1900 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg.