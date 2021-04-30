Students work to renovate home in Harrisburg

Dauphin County Technical School students renovate a home Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of Dauphin County Technical School students left their classrooms for a more hands on approach to learn about construction.

"Working in a building that's over a hundred years old, seeing how they built houses back then compared to how we do houses right now, and then bring them up to today's code and today's safety standards... It's an invaluable experience," says Robert Brightbill, instructor of Building Construction.

"We wouldn't be able to replicate (that) anywhere else."

As well as learning skills hands-on in the field, Davonte Quynones, a student of Dauphin County Technical School, also takes pride in the work he's doing.

"I would sure love to come see it and see the finishing results and see whoever buys it and if they're happy. I want to reflect on it and say 'Hey, you know I did that? Or had a part in that?'"

It's a project that hasn't gone unnoticed in the county. Brightbill has answered call after call after call, he says.

"The American Legion in Linglestown just donated money to us. The Women's Auxiliary from the American Legion just donated money to the project. So, the community is just rallying around this project."

"[Gov. Wolf] stopped by when we were on site just to check out what we were doing and to walk through the house with us," Brightbill mentioned.

"It's where the market the construction market in central Pennsylvania is heading because we only have so much land for new construction. This will definitely prepare our students for jobs in the near future," he added.

The home was purchased for $500.