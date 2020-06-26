Dauphin County Senior Judges' financial data released

Data shows what the judges made for hearing cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts released financial information about two former Dauphin County senior judges who were stripped of that status after applying for federal CARES act unemployment.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania took away that status for Judges Jeannine Turgeon and Lawrence Clark Junior.

The judges did not do anything illegal by applying for the federal unemployment.

Senior judges only hear cases when they are needed after they retire.

They get state-funded pensions and full benefits for life.

They also get paid for each case worked.

During February and March 2019, Judge Clark made more than $11,000 in per diems and mileage. He has yet to submit anything for February and March 2020.

Since becoming a Senior Judge, Judge Clark has made more than $436,000 in per diems, expenses, and mileage.

Judge Turgeon was still an active Dauphin County Common Pleas Judge in February and March 2019.

She didn't enter senior status until April 2019.

In February and March 2020, Judge Turgeon made more than $7,000 in per deim with no mileage.

Since she's been a Senior Judge, Judge Turgeon has made nearly $51,000 in per diems, expenses, and mileage.