About 300 polls workers in Dauphin County have pulled out from working the June 2nd primary

The county is now trying to recruit people willing to work at the polls on the primary.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County could be facing a shortage of poll workers for the June 2nd primary. The county's Director of Elections and Voter Registration Jerry Feaser says, about 300 poll workers have pulled out from working the primary.

The county is now going through a list of about 1,000 people who have previously signed up to be poll workers, to see if they would be interested in working June 2nd.

"I don't mean to be a "dooms-dayer" but I can fully expect on election morning, we just won't have people show up and the judges who are committed to this are going to do the best they can," said Feaser. "So, we're just going to ask patience of the voters."