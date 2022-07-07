Dauphin County DA warns of scam targeting area residents, medical professionals

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office issued a warning to residents Thursday about a suspected scam in which the suspects are reportedly posing as county law enforcement officials.
The scammers contact potential victims and pose as judges, members of the sheriff's department, or members of the DA's Office. They claim the victim owes money for failing to appear for a grand jury proceeding and demand payment of thousands of dollars to avoid an arrest.
The scheme sometimes involves use of documents the scammers created with the citizens’ names, county officials said. The fraudulent documents purport to be real bench warrants.
The scammers are currently targeting medical professionals, according to the DA's office.
If you receive such a call, contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office at (717) 780-6200.