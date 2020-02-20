Man arrested in connection to Valentine's Day robbery

Anthony Maldonado, 30, is facing multiple charges in connection to the robbery.

Anthony Maldonado, 30, is facing robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault charges for his role in the incident.

On February 14 around 9:15 a.m., police responded to the 4900 block of Eastman Drive in Lower Paxton Township for a reported robbery.

During that incident, two suspects entered an apartment and robbed a victim at gunpoint.

One suspect was arrested by responding officers a short distance from the scene.

After an investigation, police identfied Maldonado as the second suspect and arrested him on February 19.