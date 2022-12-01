Dauphin County to offer retention, new-hire bonuses to crisis intervention workers

With funds provided by Perform Care, the county will offer a $5,000 retention bonus to current employees and a $4,000 bonus for new hires after one year of service.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County announced it is offering retention and new-hire bonuses for crisis intervention workers as part of an effort to recruit and retain employees for positions that provide essential services.

The funding for the bonuses is available through Perform Care surplus monies for Medicaid-funded behavioral health services in South Central Pennsylvania, county officials said.

“There are challenges across the country in finding and keeping employees for these vital positions,” Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III said. “We are working on a number of approaches to bolster our workforce and provide incentives for employees to stay with the county.”

The funds will allow Dauphin County to offer:

A $5,000 retention bonus to current employees

A $4,000 retention bonus to new hires, to be paid after one year of service

Current crisis workers will receive the bonus by the end of January, the county said.

The new hire bonus will be paid until the grant funds are exhausted.

“We want our employees to know they are valued and that the essential services they provide are changing lives,” County Commissioner Chair Mike Pries said.

County Commissioner Chad Saylor said: “This is demanding work; it takes effort, focus, and a commitment to helping people on their most difficult days.”

Dauphin County Crisis Intervention Services are provided under Dauphin County Mental Health/Autism/Developmental Programs.

Crisis Intervention is a 24-hour emergency mental health service. Staff provide supportive counseling, outreach, assessment, and referral information to individuals experiencing an emotional crisis or difficulty in coping with a personal problem.