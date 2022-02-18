Dauphin County Prison remains under review after 16 deaths since 2019

The review of Dauphin County Prison will continue for 15 more months with many more plans and changes expected to come.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ninety days into an extensive review of Dauphin County Prison, officials gave an update on the progress that has been made.

Former Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, who is now a consultant to the County Prison Board, said on Feb. 17 that changes will be made to the prison to address issues that include 16 in-custody deaths since 2019.

He said the changes will have three main focuses: training, transparency, and staffing.

"When you talk about a correctional operation, the very lynch pin of the operation is adequately staffed, healthy, well-trained staff members," Wetzel said. "That's critical. If any of those pieces aren't in place, you're putting yourself in a bad spot."