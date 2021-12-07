Dauphin County Prison officers suspended after allegedly falling asleep while guarding inmate at hospital

Both officers have been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of an investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Dauphin County Prison officers have been suspended with pay after they allegedly fell asleep while guarding an inmate at a local hospital.

According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, officials became aware of the photo over the weekend, and said, "it goes without saying that what we see in the photograph is totally unacceptable."

Hambright said as a result, both officers are suspended with pay, pending the outcome of an investigation.

As a part of the review, officials said two changes have already resulted, including reforming procedure regarding officers with custody of inmates at hospitals and spot checks that will be regularly performed at hospitals to ensure all procedures are being followed.

Officials said in this incident, there was no escape involved.